Ankita Lokhande, Shraddha Arya, and more: Whose saree collection from 2023 did you like the most?

As we are set to welcome 2024 and bid adieu to 2023, Pinkvilla decided to list down actresses whose enchanting saree collection mesmerized our hearts in 2023. The power a saree carries is unbeatable! The six-yard elegance showcased by these talented divas left an indelible mark as they curated ensembles that transcended mere fashion, embodying reality and sophistication.

We decided to give our readers a visual feast by curating a list of actresses who effortlessly slayed throughout this year. Among all the top leading ladies, we picked six popular faces who impressed audiences with their talent and stunning saree collection. As we step into 2024, let's take a look at these leading ladies who left an unbeatable legacy in the world of fashion and style:

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who is currently a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, also possesses an amazing fashion sense. Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, Ankita effortlessly exudes grace and charm in every saree ensemble she adorns. With the ability to pull off every look like a queen, Ankita has become a style icon.

We bring you one of Ankita Lokhande's best looks. Here, the diva dazzles in a stunning purple Banarsi saree radiating elegance and grace. This six-yard complements her grace and she looks amazing as she opted for heavy jewelry that enhances her look. Apart from this, the diva has a wardrobe full of stunning and unique six yards that will mesmerize anyone.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post here-

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, known for her impeccable style, possesses an inspiring saree collection that mirrors her exquisite taste and fashion. Each saree in her wardrobe reflects her personality traits and tells a unique story. The Kundali Bhagya fame effortlessly embraces six yards and her sartorial choices showcase her love for traditional ensembles. Among all her jaw-dropping looks, we bring you one of her exquisite saree look.

In the below photos, the actress slays in a pastel pink embellished saree and exudes charm as she poses for the snaps. With her saree, she chose to don a heavily embellished blouse that complements her gorgeous six-yard ensemble.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's post here-

Rubina Dilaik

The newest mommy in town, Rubina Dilaik, has been a fashionista ever since she stepped in the showbiz world. Known to be a trendsetter in the realm of fashion, Rubina's saree collection seamlessly blends tradition and style all together. From vibrant colors to modern draping style, the diva often flaunted classic six yards making each ensemble a statement piece.

To prove what we say, we bring you one of her best, subtle yet breathtaking looks. Slaying in this black floral printed six-yard, the Bigg Boss 14 winner proved that minimum always wins. The golden and white stripes on this plain gorgeous black saree make this a perfect one to wear at formal and informal events. Doesn't she look gorgeous?

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's post here-

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, who is slaying in her 40s, never fails to stun her fans and followers with her alluring Instagram posts. However, her pictures in sarees are what often makes fans go wow. Flaunting her flattering physique, Shweta leaves fans in a frenzy every time she uploads pictures in a saree. Her beauty, stunning ensembles, and confidence are admired by fans.

Among all her alluring saree looks, we picked this lilac saree look where Shweta looks nothing less than a diva. The diva looks ethereal in a shining lilac six-yard that accentuates her grace and elegance. The delicate drape of the fabric enhances her silhouette showcasing her timeless beauty.

The lilac saree not only reflects her impeccable style but also captures the essence of sophistication. She donned a stunning blouse adorned with intricate embellishments that added a touch of glamor to her ensemble.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post here-

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, known for her versatile acting skills, also impresses fans with her outstanding fashion sense. The Anupamaa actress has a soft corner in her heart for traditional ensembles, especially sarees. She has proven her love for six yards by draping it elegantly on several occasions and events. From vibrant silk sarees to chic georgettes, her saree collection is a testament to her diverse taste in fashion.

In 2023, the actress draped the six-yard several times but we bring you one of her stunning looks. Decked up in a purple sequined saree, Rupali exudes charm and confidence as she strikes a pose for the pictures here. The simple satin full-sleeve blouse allows the shimmery six-yard to steal the spotlight. Isn't her saree breathtaking?

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post here-

Sumbul Touqeer

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer, who has been winning hearts with her performance, is also known for being a trendsetter. Beyond her commendable talent, her fashion sense also stands out. While she occasionally adorns herself in sarees, her wardrobe boasts a truly inspiring collection of six-yard. Her ability to infuse youthful charm into this timeless attire reflects her fashion approach.

Spreading her charm in this simple white saree, Sumbul redefined beauty and style in all possible ways. Here, she looks breathtaking in a plain white six-yard that she paired with a bright blue half-sleeve blouse. The golden and blouse borders of the saree enhance the entire look.

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer's post here-

Aren't they all just stunning? Whose look in these gorgeous sarees impressed you the most? Let us know in the comments section below!

