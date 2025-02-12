Ankita Lokhande slams Rozlyn Khan for saying Hina Khan is ‘exaggerating’ cancer struggle for headlines: ‘That’s so cheap’

Hina Khan’s breast cancer diagnosis came as a shock to many, but her strength and determination in fighting the illness have been nothing short of inspiring. The actress has continued working, taking on new projects, enjoying holidays, and maintaining her fitness routine. However, her journey has not been without controversy, as actress Rozlyn Khan recently accused Hina of exaggerating her cancer struggles for fame.

Ankita Lokhande has now stepped in to support Hina Khan and strongly condemned Rozlyn’s statements. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited contestant expressed her outrage over the accusations, calling them “cheap” and baseless. She revealed that her husband, Vicky Jain, had recently seen Hina undergoing chemotherapy at the hospital and was deeply moved by her struggle.

Check out Ankita Lokhande's post below:

“How can someone think so poorly? My goodness, that’s so cheap! For your kind information, madam, this girl Hina is bravely fighting cancer, and I say this because I know it to be true. Vikki saw her a few days ago in the hospital where she was undergoing chemotherapy, accompanied by Rocky. Vikki told me that he was in tears watching her! Hina, you are strong and our Sherkhan. It isn’t easy for you or anyone facing this! God bless you, girl. This too shall pass, @realhinakhan,” Ankita wrote.

Rozlyn, who is a stage 4 cancer survivor herself, questioned how someone battling a terminal illness could remain so active. She even went as far as to claim that Hina Khan bribed her doctors to conceal medical reports and accused her of using cancer for publicity. Rozlyn also urged Dr. Mandar Nadkarni, a doctor they both share, to disclose details of Hina Khan’s treatment, alleging that she was misleading the public by presenting a different picture of her condition.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has not responded to Rozlyn’s accusations.