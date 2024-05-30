Here’s how Ankita Lokhande is managing to cook with one hand on Laughter Chefs

ColorsTV’s upcoming offering, Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment, is set to serve some scrumptious delicacies with a tinge of humor. The show will feature various celebrity pairs competing against each other in a cooking war.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will also be taking on several culinary challenges. In a recent interaction with Etimes, the duo opened up about their experience of doing this unique show. Ankita, who suffered a hand injury recently, opened up on how she is managing to cook with her support sling on.

Ankita Lokhande on doing Laughter Chefs with a broken hand

Ankita Lokhande said that she is somehow managing to perform the cooking tasks on Laughter Chefs with one hand. She kneads the flour, cuts vegetables, and rolls the chapatis, too.

Ankita shared that she is supporting Vicky to the best of her abilities and is just waiting for the support brace to be taken off in a few days so that she can be back in full power.

Furthermore, the actress divulged more about her participation in the show. She said that she is having a great time on the show and is enjoying it. Ankita said she is confident that before leaving the show, she and Vicky will learn to cook a lot of dishes.

Take a look at the Laughter Chefs promo:

Shedding light on their performance, Vicky revealed that they got two stars in the first week as two of their dishes were tastier than the rest of the contestants. He also expressed his belief that their parents will be super happy and proud to see them cooking so well.

The Bigg Boss 17 participant stated, “Abhi sab thik hi ja raha hai. We used to feel we are not good cooks because we never really tried cooking. But now that we are doing it, we know we are not bad cooks. Earlier, when Ankita’s mom would praise her cooking, we would feel she is doing it out of love. But now, we realize it has taste as chefs are also praising.”

Laughter Chefs will premiere on June 1, 2024. It will air every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and JioCinema.

