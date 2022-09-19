Ankita Lokhande unleashes the dancer within her as stuns in tribal look; Fans call her breathtaking

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made her a household name. The actress has worked in several other shows, including Ek Thi Nayka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and was the winner of the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress had also recently completed 13 years in the industry. Ankita Lokhande is known for her love of dance and she looks spectacular in her new video as she gets ready for her performance.

In the post shared by the actress, she sported the looks of a tribal look. She has accessorized her look with silver bangles, designer kadas and stylish rings. She paired the look with a statement neckpiece with coin work and a beautiful mesh design waistband. The actress accentuated the look with a beautiful silver headband and earrings. The hair is tied in a bun which is accessorized with red flowers. Ankita has worn a black and red combination lehenga for the look.