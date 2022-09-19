Ankita Lokhande unleashes the dancer within her as stuns in tribal look; Fans call her breathtaking
Ankita Lokhande looks fabulous in tribal look as she gets ready for her dance.
Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made her a household name. The actress has worked in several other shows, including Ek Thi Nayka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and was the winner of the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. The actress had also recently completed 13 years in the industry. Ankita Lokhande is known for her love of dance and she looks spectacular in her new video as she gets ready for her performance.
In the post shared by the actress, she sported the looks of a tribal look. She has accessorized her look with silver bangles, designer kadas and stylish rings. She paired the look with a statement neckpiece with coin work and a beautiful mesh design waistband. The actress accentuated the look with a beautiful silver headband and earrings. The hair is tied in a bun which is accessorized with red flowers. Ankita has worn a black and red combination lehenga for the look.
Pavitra Rishta actress wrote in captions, “A dancer’s home is on the stage ..”
Check out her look here-
Several fans of Ankita commented on the post, “Breathtaking”, "Uffffooo", "what beauty mannn!!!", "So Pretty", "Ohh My My", and more. Numerous others dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.
Talking about her personal life, Ankita Lokhande was dating Vicky Jain for the past some years and she had often shared that he was her rock at the lowest point of her life. She tied the knot with him in December 2021. The couple also participated in the entertainment reality show Smart Jodi and emerged as the winner of the show.
