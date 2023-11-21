Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Is Bigg Boss 17 putting relationships on TEST?

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17 went on air last month. The show introduces a new format and twists every season to keep it interesting. This year, two married couples – Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt entered the house to compete against many singles. However, the twist is they would play as individual contestants, naturally adding a layer of complexity to their relationships.

Merely a month into the show, audiences have been witness to a transformation in the dynamics of these seemingly stable relationships. Viewers are getting to witness unfiltered glimpses of their relationships. The once-perfect couples setting goals on social media now find themselves facing disagreement at every step with their partner. This gives rise to the question: Does the pressure-cooker environment of Bigg Boss test the relationships of married contestants?

In this article, we will explore whether Bigg Boss tests the mettle of marital bonds or merely exposes the cracks already present.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Is Bigg Boss testing their relationships?

Talking about married couples on the reality show, let’s take a look at the most popular couple who have been trending on social media for several reasons since their participation in Bigg Boss 17- Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Almost every day on Bigg Boss 17, we saw them arguing about their needs and expectations from each other, and their relationship inside the house, while on the topic, they have even brought up past issues.

On several occasions, Ankita told Vicky Jain that she is losing herself inside the house, how she feels her husband is not there for her, and expressed her wish to return home. There have been quite a few ugly fights too. While ‘Vicky bhaiya’ won over the contestants inside the house, it seems he is failing to bridge the gap between him and his wife. He has also earned a few haters online who mock him and feel that Ankita Lokhande ended up with the wrong man.

On the other hand, there’s Aishwarya Sharma and her husband Neil Bhatt. Many consider Neil as the ideal husband and the show has earned him the love and support of the netizens, not as the best player, but as the perfect husband. It’s quite the opposite of Vicky Jain. But not all is well in their relationship too.

A few days back, Salman Khan schooled Aishwarya for disrespecting Neil. The host has his reasons to believe that if Neil loses his calm, it’s the end for the actress. To this, the actress responded that Neil is not being himself inside the show and is conscious of his behavior in front of the cameras. Aishwarya even broke down once.

Bigg Boss strengthening couple’s relationships

While in this season of Bigg Boss, viewers are witnessing rift between the married couples, this is not the first time that married couples participated in the show. In fact, the controversial reality show has saved the relationship of a few.

Parents-to-be Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who participated in Bigg Boss 14 shared after coming out of the house that the reality show saved their relationship. They revealed on the show that they were about to get divorced. The actress told in an interview, “After coming to the Bigg Boss house, my perspective towards this relationship has changed and I have gained confidence. And if we would have not come together, it would have not happened."

What contributes to couples drifting apart on the show?

Several factors test the relationship of the couples on the show. Let’s take a look at some of these factors-

Isolation Stress

The Bigg Boss house, with its confined spaces and absence of contact with the outside world, acts intensifies the challenges faced by married couples. Stripped of the familiar comforts and routines of daily life, contestants, particularly those in committed relationships, find themselves grappling with a unique form of isolation stress. The absence of external support systems and the inability to seek solace in the presence of friends and family can elevate emotional stress to unprecedented levels.

The isolated setting forces couples to confront not only the issues within their relationships but also the psychological toll of being cut off from the outside world. The Bigg Boss house, in its isolation, becomes a platform that tests the resilience and strength of marital relationships under the lens of reality television.

Space Issues

Within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, the notion of personal space takes on a complete dimension. In the outside world, couples enjoy the luxury of space as they navigate individual lives, spending time with friends, pursuing careers, and relishing moments of solitude.

However, once they enter the Bigg Boss house, the dynamics shift dramatically. Surrounded by a group of strangers, they are unable to get their own space, a crucial element that is often taken for granted in the outside world. In the absence of personal space, the Bigg Boss house becomes a pressure cooker, as couples grapple with the reality of being confined with each other and a diverse array of housemates in this reality show..

Public Scrutiny

The constant gaze of the public eye and relentless scrutiny within the Bigg Boss house transform the dynamics of marital relationships. Constant surveillance, coupled with the awareness that every move is watched by a global audience, creates an environment where the pressure to present a polished image is incessant. Married couples, who would typically navigate the nuances of their relationships in private, find themselves thrust into a realm where personal moments are transformed into public spectacle.

The pressure to conform to societal expectations, coupled with the desire to maintain a positive public image, can strain the authenticity of the marital bond. The lack of privacy and personal space impact the ability of couples to communicate effectively and resolve conflicts.

Our concluding thoughts

Inside the walls of Bigg Boss, where reality television meets the intricacies of personal relationships, the toll on married couples is undeniable. Isolation stress, the absence of personal space, and the weight of public scrutiny become adversaries, testing the resilience of these unions. As couples navigate the challenges within the house, some come out with stronger bonds, others grapple with the aftermath of their times spent inside the house.

