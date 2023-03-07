Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami; Here's how celebs are celebrating Holi; PICS

Today, March 7, we celebrate Holi-the festival of colors with such high spirits. It is overwhelming as one and all, come together and celebrate the victory of good over evil by throwing or putting colors on each other to mark the festival. Some enjoy mouthwatering delicacies while some people are on their toes with their colors and water pistols. Our celebs too leave no stone unturned to celebrate the festival and Holi is indeed their favorite one! Let's look at how our actors are celebrating Holi this year.

Here's how celebs are celebrating Holi:

Popular celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a grand Holi bash in the city which saw the attendance of several actors. They named their Holi bash 'AnViKiRaasLeela'. Ankita and Vicky looked brighter than the sunshine as they were seen twinning in yellow outfits. The actress is seen wearing a beautiful yellow saree whereas Vicky opted for a yellow kurta and pajama. Both even played Holi and were all smiles as they posed for the pictures.

Watch the video here-

Later, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor also attended 'AnViKiRaasLeela' along with his son. Both father-son duo was seen twinning in white outfits as they attended the Holi bash.

Celebs such as Aparna Dixit and Srishty Rode were also seen attending Ankita and Vicky Jain's Holi bash.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami looked fabulous as they attended another Holi bash in Juhu, Mumbai. The power couple was seen clad in all-white outfits and donning pink dupatta and sunglasses. Payal Rohatgi was also seen attending the same Holi event in Juhu and opted for a white T-shirt and shorts.

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Holi!

