Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's gorgeous PICS in stunning traditional outfits are unmissable, fans shower love

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain is among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry. The duo often dish out major couple goals and fans adore their relationship. Ankita and Vicky don't shy away from expressing their love for each other and often share glimpses of their adorable moments. The couple has maintained an active social media handle and often shares glimpses of their personal life.

Ankita Lokhande's new PICS:

Today, Ankita Lokhande shared a few beautiful pictures with her husband Vicky Jain on her social media handle. In these snaps, the couple is seen dressed in beautiful traditional attires. Ankita is seen dressed in a gorgeous beautiful saree whereas Vicky is seen donning an all-white kurta and pajama. The power couple is all smiles as they pose for the pictures here. Sharing these snaps, Ankita wrote, "We can only learn to love by loving !!!" Fans and friends have showered their immense love on this couple.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Speaking about their love, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made their relationship official in 2019 after dating for a long time. Vicky is a businessman by profession. The couple then tied the knot on 14 December 2021 in Mumbai. The duo shared several pictures and videos from their lavish wedding, which included mehendi, sangeet, wedding, and reception. Their wedding was truly a grand celebration which was attended by numerous celebs and their friends from the industry.

Ankita Lokhande's professional life:

Ankita Lokhande rose to stardom after essaying the role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.' In this show, the actress starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, and their chemistry was adored by the fans. Ankita was a part of the show from 2009 to 2014. The talented actress then did reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Comedy Circus.

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, where she participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple's real-life chemistry and compatibility made them the winner of the show. She was also seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 and 3 with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh. Ankita has received several awards for her work in the industry.

