Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passes away at 68; Deets inside

Ankita Lokhande's father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away on August 12, 2023. The actress's father was 68 years old when he breathed his last. The reason for his demise is still unknown. As per reports, the last rites will be held at Oshiwara crematorium at 11 am on August 13, 2023. Reports claimed that he was not doing well for quite a few days. Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain are yet to comment on the same.

On August 12, Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande lost his dearest father Shashikant Lokhande. According to reports, he passed away around 11:45 am in the morning, August 12.

The actress dedicated a heartwarming post to her father on this year's Father's Day.

Her post read, "Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.."

She further added, "I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494. Your Rajarajeshwar."

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande is best known for her role in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. She played the role of Archana in the popular TV show. She made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The film stars Kangana Ranaut.

