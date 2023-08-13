Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande's funeral: Shraddha Arya and other celebs pay last respects

Actress Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande passed away yesterday on August 12 in Mumbai. He was 68 years old. The cause of his death is not known yet but according to several media reports, he had been unwell for some time. The funeral was held at Oshiwara crematorium on Sunday morning. Many celebrities including Shraddha Arya, Mahesh Shetty, Kushal Tandon, Arti Singh, Rajesh Khatter and others came to pay their condolences.

Shraddha Arya, Mahesh Shetty and other celebs arrive at funeral of Ankita Lokhande’s father

The last rites of Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande took place on August 13. Many of Ankita’s friends and coworkers from the television industry were seen arriving at her house or the crematorium ground to support her and pay their respects to her father. Shraddha Arya and Mahesh Shetty can be seen visiting Ankita’s home in the video below. Other celebrities including, Arti Singh, Kushal Tandon, Srishty Rode, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Rajesh Khatter, Omkar Kapoor and more were in attendance.

Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain was seen consoling his emotional wife and her mother, who were visibly upset as they bid farewell to her father.

Ankita Lokhande’s Father’s Day post for Shashikant Lokhande

Ankita had shared a beautiful post for her father on the occasion of Father’s Day, earlier this year, on June 18. In the video, Ankita was seen gifting him flowers and wishing him good health. She had also penned a heartfelt note expressing her love for her father. The caption read, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa ..”

Talking about his deteriorating health, Ankita added, “I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever.. happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494 your Rajarajeshwari.”

