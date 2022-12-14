Anuj makes Anupama realise her mistake

Anuj tells Anupama that she takes a lot on her and he was just trying to help her as they need to share responsibilities. He tells her that if she really thinks he did something wrong by talking to Pakhi then he won’t ever get involved in her matter and walks away angrily. Anupama gets upset and even Anuj in his room also gets upset. Anupama walks in and they both recite a poem emotionally for their first ever fight. Pakhi gets angry at Adhik for liking Dimple’s posts on social media but not hers and stress eats and cries.



She thinks he doesn’t care about her at all. Vanraj notices her unhappy. Anupama goes to Anu’s room and the latter informs her that she’s done with the homework. Anupama apologises to her and says she failed to do her homework and because of that Anu couldn’t go to the trip so she’ll take her on a trip the next day. Anu gets excited. Anupama walks till her room door and notices Anuj and goes back. He hears a knock and thinks it’s Anupama but Ankush comes and gives him a file. He hugs Ankush and gets emotional.



Kavya tells Pakhi that they scold her because they like her but she should reform her relationship with her husband. Anupama goes to their room and hugs Anuj from behind and apologises to him. He hugs her back when she starts crying. He tells her that he didn’t like how she reacted and says she should know when to draw a line even though she’s a mother. He says he understands that she’s a mother but she can’t always control her children alone and she needs to accept that she needs help.

