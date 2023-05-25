Anup Soni remembers ‘co-actor and friend’ Nitesh Pandey with a throwback picture from Saaya days

A popular Television and Bollywood actor Nitesh Pandey passed away on May 23 at a hotel in Nashik. He was 51 and the primary cause of death has been reported as cardiac arrest. Close friends and industry colleagues of the actor Rupali Ganguly, Nakuul Mehta, and others attended the funeral last night to pay their respects. The news came as a shock to the industry, and many actors shared their condolences on social media.

Anup Soni shares a throwback picture with Nitesh Pandey

Actor Nitesh Pandey was part of many iconic and some of the longest-running television shows throughout his three-decade-long career. He was fortunate to share the screen space with some big names in the industry, including some Bollywood stars. In the early 90s, he was the favourite choice of producers and directors and was seen in almost every TV show. One such show was Saaya. The 1998 drama also featured actors R Madhavan and Anup Soni. Nitesh essayed the role of Manoj and the show was on air for a year. Yesterday, the Crime Patrol actor took to his Instagram story and posted a throwback picture from the sets of the TV drama. The photo features all the young actors in one frame; Anup Soni is seen resting his arms on actresses Achint Kaur and Mansi Joshi. Nitesh Pandey is seen in front of him and actor R Madhavan sits at the front.

Take a look at Anup Soni's photo here:

Sharing the photo, Anup Soni wrote in the caption, "Really sad to hear about co-actor and friend from show Saaya dear Nitesh pandey...May his soul rest in peace."

Nitesh Pandey's funeral

The late actor's funeral was held yesterday in Mumbai and was attended by numerous celebrities from the industry. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara co-star Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee were among the few celebs seen attending Nitesh Pandey's funeral. On the professional front, Nitesh Pandey was last seen essaying the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in the hit show Anupamaa.

