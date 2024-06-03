Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal, who enjoys the title of one of the collect and most favorite Sharks, maintains an active presence on social media. In a recent post, the Shark shared that he is grieving the loss of two of his dear friends.

Seeing his post, many netizens extended their condolences and warm messages to the Shark Tank India judge. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also stood by his side during this difficult time.

Anupam Kher's reaction to Anupam Mittal's recent tweet

On June 3rd, Anupam Mittal took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he lost two of his dearest friends in two days. This unfortunate incident made him reflect upon the fragility of life.

The Shark Tank India 3 judge's tweet reads, "2 days, lost 2 dear friends The fragility of life is such an important thought to hold on to and yet we all invariably go back to taking it for granted."

Read Anupam Mittal's tweet here:

Many netizens and Anupam Mittal's colleagues expressed compassion toward the actor and left messages to cheer him up. One user wrote, "Stay strong Anupam, friends are jewels for life, it's unfortunate." Another wrote, "Sorry for your loss. It's true, life is incredibly fragile, and moments like these remind us of its preciousness. Hold your loved ones close and cherish every moment."

Among them, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher dropped a comment which reads, "Sorry for your loss." A few months back, in a popular talk show, the Bollywood actor hosted the entrepreneur to talk about the country, business, and their names. The Shark uploaded the pictures from the discussion and captioned it, "Anupam calling Anupam."

Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal, founder & CEO of People Group, was last seen on television screens for Shark Tank India 3. Along with Mittal, popular entrepreneurs Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Radhika Gupta, among others, were the Sharks in the tank. Even after the show, Anupam continues to maintain a strong presence on social media to stay connected with his fans.

