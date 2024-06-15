Anupam Mittal, a judge of Shark Tank India and founder and director of Shaadi.com is one of the favorite Sharks of the show. The Businessman maintains his social media presence and shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

The founder and director of Shaadi.com has recently shared a video compilation of all his favorite moments from Shark Tank India with a cryptic message about the upcoming season of the said show that will make his fans go crazy.

Anupam Mittal teases fans with exciting news on Shark Tank India season 4

The Shark Tank India judge took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from Shark Tank India, showcasing his infectious energy and friendship with fellow Sharks Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Deepinder Goyal, and others.

The video features clips of Anupam Mittal's fashionable entrances, impromptu dances, and memorable lines that have captured the hearts of viewers nationwide.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Yeh duniya mittal di. Aur jald hi aapki bhi... coz a li’l told me S4 applications are starting very soon. Don’t miss your chance. (And soon yours will be too... because a little birdie told me S4 applications are starting very soon. Don't miss your chance).

This cryptic message has sparked widespread speculation about the upcoming Season 4 of Shark Tank India, promising exciting opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

As soon as Anupam uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. A fan wrote, “You're the one sensible guy on Shark Tank India.” Another fan commented, “Really enjoy the Shark tank. Riveting viewing. All are so humble.”

More about Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, CEO and founder of the People Group, often discusses market trends, entrepreneurial wisdom, advice, and success stories of startups he has backed on his social media handles.

His journey to becoming a millionaire started during his college days when he frequently visited his father's factory. Subsequently, he gained valuable experience working in the United States before returning to India.

In 1997, he started his entrepreneurial journey by launching an online matrimonial service originally called Sagai.com, later renamed to Shaadi.com.

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh hits back at netizen who found fault in her grammar, says, 'I'm an English Honours Student'