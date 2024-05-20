Voting is ongoing for the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It covers 49 areas across six states, and two Union Territories, and Mumbai is also voting today, May 20. Amidst the hustle and bustle of voting day, from Anupam Mittal to Mugdha Chaphekar and others, TV celebs have emerged not only as voters but also as advocates, encouraging fellow citizens to participate in this crucial democratic process.

TV Celebs who cast their votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, a popular personality on Shark Tank India, is one of the show's most impressive Sharks. As a successful entrepreneur, he skillfully balances work and leisure, often sharing insights into both his professional and personal life, maintaining a strong bond with his audience.

The Shark Tank India judge took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture proudly displaying the inked finger, symbolizing his contribution to the electoral process.

Sharing his picture, he wrote a witty caption, “Ungali karna zaroori hai. Hak se karna. Vote desh ko dia (Pointing fingers is necessary. Do it with authority. Gave vote to my country).”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh, known for her role in the TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, has returned to the screen with her new show, Mangal Lakshmi, where she takes on the character of Mangal.

Advertisement

Deepika proves she's not just a talented actress but also a responsible citizen. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture, flaunting her inked finger as she cast her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. She wrote in the caption, “Proud to say I cast my vote before heading to the set!”

Singh expressed her pride in fulfilling her civic duty before heading to the set, setting an example of prioritizing both professional commitments and national responsibilities.

Mugdha Chaphekar

Mugdha Chaphekar is known for her role as Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya alongside Krishna Kaul as Ranbir. She is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a snapshot as she posed showcasing her inked finger after casting the vote. She wrote, “It’s not a holiday, go out and cast your vote.”

Mugdha encouraged her followers to prioritize voting over leisure, emphasizing the importance of active participation in the democratic process.

Karan V Grover

Karan V Grover, a beloved personality in television, has graced the screen for over a decade, winning hearts with his memorable performances. He gained prominence through his captivating portrayal in the serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Karan V Grover has recently dropped a snap of his inked finger after casting a vote in Mumbai for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He wrote in the caption, “Citizen K #vote #election2024.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15’s Rakhi Sawant's surgery is successful; ex-husband updates about her health condition