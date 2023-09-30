Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh shares adorable BTS picture; fans in frenzy

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly as a strong and independent woman who sets an example for women. The show has been high TRPs and with the upcoming twist on the show, the viewers are super excited about the show. In a viral promo, Anupamaa is looking for Samar, and after repeatedly asking Paritosh tells her that he is dead. Anupamaa is shocked to hear this. The actor who plays Samar aka Sagar Parekh recently posted a beautiful image on his social media handle.

Sagar Parekh posts an adorable post with Rupali Ganguly

The Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh posted a behind-the-scenes image with Rupali Ganguly and captioned it, "We love YOU … Do you love US ??"

Have a look:

The actor is seen lifting Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly in one of the Ganpati segments. Ever since fans came across the act that Samar's character is going to end they are very sad. A fan wrote, "U gonna die this Tuesday??? Pls mat marna.. I hope it's a dream sequence." Another fan wrote, "Does anyone think he will die? or just get severely injured and most probably slip into a coma and have a low chance of survival but will survive after Anu prays with the rest of the fam?" A fan commented, "I will stop watching this show if Samar dies." Another fan wrote, "Sawaal bahut achaa hai mere bhai… jawab bhi tere dil ko pata hai." (You asked a good question, the answer you should ask your heart)

With the new twist coming on the show, fans are not willing to see the actor go but in a recent interaction with India Forums, Sagar confessed that the twist is something else. "There is a lot of twist coming in the story. I can't reveal much detail as of now, but all I can say is something interesting will come up which will shock everyone." However, a close source to the show informed the portal that Sagar's character Samar won't be dying in the show. Well, fans are now on the edge of their seats to know more about the upcoming twist in the show.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020. Along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, Apara Mehta and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

