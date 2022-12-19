Anupama: Pakhi apologises to Adhik; latter walks away

Inspector asks Vanraj and Pakhi if the allegations against them are correct. Baa tells the Inspector it's just a misunderstanding between them so she can go. She gets angry at them for wasting police's time. Bapuji suddenly comes and says the complaint registered is true. Eveyone gets shocked. Bapuji tells them his granddaughter threatened her husband. Pakhi accepts that she sent the voice note. The inspector scolds her for creating serious domestic problems. She apologises.

The inspector tells Vanraj that Pakhi accepted the crime and now he has to write an undertaking that if something happens to Pakhi it’s not Adhik and his family's responsibility. A government counselor asks Adhik and Pakhi if they were married against their will. Adhik tells him it's a love marriage. Anupama tells them taking one's life in love is not something that is cool, one should always support the other when they’re in love.

Pakhi pleads to Adhik

The inspector takes both Pakhi and Vanraj's signatures and tells them she is letting them off with a warning this time. Vanraj apologises to everyone for his mistake. Anuj tells him let's end the issue and let Adhik and Pakhi decide what to do. Barkha tells Anupama she knows Pakhi is her daughter but it will be difficult to stay with her. Pakhi apologizes to Adhik and tells him let's start afresh. Adhik tells her that Barkha is right as he loves her but can't live in constant fear of her anger outbursts. Pakhi tries to hold his hand but Adhik walks away. Pakhi breaks down and pleads to Vanraj to do something and blames him for breaking her marriage. Pakhi runs to Adhik and hugs him. He tells her not to create a scene on the road. She blames Vanraj, Anupama and Baa for provoking her against him. Barkha tells Adhik that people are watching so they should leave. Pakhi shouts at her not to interfere. Anuj tells her she herself is responsible for all her problems. Adhik warns Pakhi to stop.

Also read: Vanraj scolds Pakhi for threatening Adhik