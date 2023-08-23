Anupama written update, August 23: Adhik again hurt Pakhi, and behaves like a maniac

Pakhi approaches Adhik and tells him that she is sorry for everything that happened today. She apologizes for everything, including her parents scolding him. She implores him not to be angry and conveys her gratitude for revealing his genuine love and commitment to their marriage. Pakhi expresses that she feels good about their bond deepening because of what happened.

Toshu requests Vanraj to permit him to explain Pakhi. Hasmukh mentions their sincere efforts, yet Pakhi feels responsible for salvaging her marriage. Leela hopes that Pakhi gains some understanding of the situation. Anupamaa is overcome with anxiety for Pakhi, while Anuj advises her to remain composed and deal with the issue sensitively to prevent any unfortunate actions.

As Adhik was sitting quietly, Pakhi urged him to say something. Adhik alleges that Anupama, Vanraj, and Anuj are attempting to have him imprisoned. Pakhi assures Adhik that won’t let anything bad happen to him, she tells him that wants to save their relationship.

Pakhi tells Adhik that she is afraid as she has seen a history of broken relationships in her family and she does not want this to happen. She embraces him, affirming her love and willingness to do whatever it takes. Adhik acknowledges this by hugging Pakhi.

Adhik, however, tightens his grip and suggests that Pakhi is feigning victimhood. Adhik accuses her of playing the victim card and gaining control over him. Pakhi pushes him away. Suddenly, Adhik shifts his demeanor, pretending to be mentally unstable. He claims ignorance of his actions and professes love for Pakhi, stating he doesn't intend to hurt her. She trusts him.

He manipulates the situation, planning to exact revenge and harm her in a way that no one will notice. He continues his act, expressing his desire to work and accusing Anuj and Anupamaa of restricting him. Adhik punished himself by beating his hand with a belt. Palhi stops him and tells him that she loves him and that whatever he wants will happen.

Anuj and Anupamaa keep a close eye on Adhik. They discuss the common pattern of abusers and their emotional manipulation. Meanwhile, Romil plays guitar. Anupamaa and Anuj appreciate him. Anuj suggests helping him learn professionally. Romil denies it and asks Anuj and Anupamaa to leave him alone.

Kavya's health deteriorates as she walks away silently. Vanraj receives Anupamaa's message indicating that everything is under control.

Anuj and Anupamaa realize Romil's emotional turmoil but acknowledge that they only see his behavior without understanding his struggles.

Vanraj shares his problem with Kavya. She consoles him, assuring him that Anupamaa will protect Pakhi.

At night, Anupama prays for her daughter's safety while Adhik romances with Pakhi.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.