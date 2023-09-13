Anupama written update, September 13: Adhik slaps Romil, Ankush asks Anuj to call police



Anupamaa finds out that Romil is behind Pakhi’s kidnapping. Anuj is worried about Anupamaa as he cannot find her in the house. Adhik suddenly points out that Romil is also missing from the Kapadia Mention. Barkha agrees with him and asks about Romil's whereabouts from Ankush. Anuj asks Adhik why he is so concerned about Romil and should focus on more important things.

Adhik raises questions about Romil's strange behavior since the day Pakhi went missing, but Anuj dismisses Romil's actions, saying no one knows where Romil is, and no one cares. Barkha emphasizes the unusual nature of Romil's behavior, and Adhik urges Anuj to consider the possibility that Romil might be involved in Pakhi’s sudden disappearance.

Anupamaa is overcome with anger and distress as she confronts Romil. She harshly scolds him for his recklessness and lack of understanding, berating him for playing a cruel prank that has resulted in Pakhi's disappearance. She tells him that he deserves more slaps for what he has done. She expresses her disappointment with the younger generation's tendency to seek revenge for minor issues and questions the value of such actions.

Romil, in his defense, claims he was attempting to make a joke. Anupamaa says that if it was just a joke or a prank he should bring her daughter back. She accuses him of causing immense suffering to both families. Anupamaa starts crying and is worried about Pakhi.

On the other hand, Toshu tries to comfort Samar, assuring him that Pakhi is strong and capable of handling difficult situations. Samar says that he hopes they find Pakhi as soon as possible. They try to inquire about Pakhi from everyone they can find and show them her picture, but luck doesn't support them.

Anupamaa desperately implores Romil to reveal Pakhi's whereabouts. She cries out for him to confess what he has done with her daughter. Romil admits and says that he asked his friend to lock Pakhi in a room but when he went there he could not find her and he is unaware of her current location.

Anupamaa rebukes him for the thoughtless prank. She says that you should never even think about taking revenge on your own family members even if you hold any grudges against them. She expresses her concern for Pakhi's well-being and the fear and confusion her daughter must be experiencing. Anupamaa's emotional plea is heartfelt as she asks Romil to consider how he would feel if Pakhi were his real sister.

Amidst this turmoil, Anuj tries to call Anupamaa but finds that her phone is out of network. Adhik continues to press the idea that Romil might be involved in Pakhi's disappearance, while Ankush asks him not to accuse him without concrete evidence. Barkha tells Ankush that they accused Adhik without any proof. Adhik asks everyone to keep out and focus on finding Pakhi. He warns Ankush that if Romil is even slightly responsible for Pakhi’s disappearance, he will not forgive him and Romil will have to pay for it.

Advertisement

Anupamaa's desperation grows as she asks Romil to call his friend and ask about Pakhi's location. Romil calls his friend and puts the phone on speaker. He asks him about Pakhi but his friend says a single word. Worriedly, he was about to disconnect the call when Anupamaa herself took the call, threatening to take severe action against the friend if he didn't reveal Pakhi's whereabouts. The friend confessed and said that last night Pakhi went out of control and started shouting, and to calm her down he gave her two sleeping pills mixed with water, leaving Anupamaa and Romil shocked. He further said that when he got to know that the police were involved in the matter he left the room and door open and Pakhi might have snuck out. Anupamaa is worried that Pakhi is in not good condition and they have no idea how to find her.

Anupamaa attempts to call Anuj for help but struggles to find a network signal. Romil receives a call from Anuj, and Anupamaa takes the call.

Kavya gives medicine to Hasmukh. Samar and Toshu receive a call from someone that they have seen Pakhi. They went to check the address but couldn’t find Pakhi. They return to the Shah’s house. Leela says that she will only go and find Pakhi herself. Everyone stops her. The family is overwhelmed with worry, with Leela praying for Pakhi's safe return.

Anupamaa and Romil came back to Kapadia Mention. Adhik slaps Romil and starts beating him. Everyone tries to stop him but all Adhik cares about is Pakhi. Everyone stops Adhik and Ankush tells Anuj to call the police. Romil pleaded with them not to call the police as it was just a prank. Anuj grabs him by his jaw and asks him to keep his mouth shut.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakhi is dosed with sleeping pills. She falls. Some goons walk out of an auto and come near Pakhi. She asks them to help her and cries for her mother. Anupamaa feels like Pakhi has called her. Meanwhile, Guru Maa came there and she recognized Pakhi.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.