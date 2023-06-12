Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna shares his views on pay disparity in the industry

Gaurav Khanna is currently seen as Anuj Kapadia in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. He is the male lead opposite Rupali Ganguly. And fans love to see the pair together on-screen. It is no secret that the show is one of the most popular shows on television and the characters of the show are equally popular. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the popular actor shared his views on pay disparity in the industry.

Gaurav Khanna on pay disparity in the industry

Several celebrities have raised the issue of pay disparity. Now, the Anupamaa actor shared his opinion. The actor believes that above everything, it is honesty towards work that matters. He believes if a person is talented, then he will get the value of his work. Talking about the current situation, he shared, "Disparity or no disparity of payments, I don’t understand. What I know is that you should be honest towards your work. Whatever value you are taking home, will be justified. I’m a very practical person in that scenario. Every profession has its ups and lows, and a survival of the fittest scenario. The only thing which makes you survive in any industry is your talent."

Take a look at Gaurav Khanna with co-star Rupali Ganguly:

Gaurav Khanna on choosing fame and success over money

Gaurav Khanna, also known for his role in the TV show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan shared that for him, fame and the love of the audience are more important. He said, “I think that’s so much more than a person who will be earning twice or even five times of what I would probably make. The love from the audiences and the accolades that I get for my performance, cannot compete with any monetary value. But, I’ve never judged my work that way. I’ve always looked at it from the lens if my viewers like me or not. That is the biggest paycheck you can take home because that money never wanders."

