Gaurav Khanna is popularly recognized for his stint in the superhit show, Anupamaa, where he essays the role of Anuj Kapadia. The actor has become a household name with his performance alongside Rupali Ganguly in the show. The duo has been a fan favorite couple among TV show enthusiasts ever since they started sharing the screen. It won’t be wrong to say that their on-screen chemistry is the heartbeat of the show.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with TV Times, Gaurav’s wife, Akansha Chambola reacted to his fiery on-screen scenes with Rupali Ganguly, who plays Anupama. Keep reading to know if she gets jealous of her.

Akansha's reaction to the romantic scenes of Rupali-Gaurav

During a recent interview, Akanksha was questioned about whether she had ever felt envious of Gaurav's romantic scenes with Rupali Ganguly. In response, she openly declared that she had never experienced even a hint of jealousy. Supporting his wife's statement, Khanna referred to Akansha as his "home tutor," revealing that she provides him with feedback on his romantic scenes with the main actress.

He further explained that his wife advises him to hold hands in the scene for a longer time and to focus more on the romantic aspect. Additionally, Akansha mentioned that her understanding of romance comes from her love for reading books.

Whereas, Gaurav highlighted that he loves the idea of the old-school romance because the makers want to showcase mature love in Anupamaa.

Further, he gave credit to the scriptwriters for the outstanding storyline, which eventually made the audience fall in love with MaAn.

Gaurav and Akansha on parenthood

When the couple was asked about their plans to start a new chapter in their life, in terms of parenthood, they confirmed that right now there are no such plans and even their families are not pressurizing them.

More about Gaurav and Rupali’s off-screen chemistry

Lately, rumors have been spreading about Rupali and Gaurav, the main stars of Anupamaa, having a strained relationship. Rajan Shahi mentioned that he is not concerned about any conflicts between the actors as long as it doesn't impact the show.

He prefers to stay out of the personal lives of the actors and encourages them to resolve any issues on their own.

