Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 51 following cardiac arrest

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who was popularly known for his role in Anupamaa, passed away at the age of 51. Reportedly, he suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, May 23. Apart from his work in TV, Nitesh was also known for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. The news of his sudden demise has shocked the entire industry. If reports are to be believed, the actor was shooting in Igatpuri when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Nitesh Pandey is no more

Nitesh's brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news to ETimes. He told the portal, "Yes, you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to talk to Arpita after the tragedy."

Siddarth also said that he was coming back from Delhi when he got to know about the unfortunate news. He added, "Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don't think he had a history of any heart ailment."

Reportedly, Nitesh was earlier married to Ashwini Kalsekar. Speaking of his work, he played the role of Dheeraj Kumar in Anupamaa co-starring Rupali Ganguly.

The TV industry lost two more actors, Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay in the last two days. Aditya was found dead in his house while Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's actress Vaibhavi lost her life in a road accident.

