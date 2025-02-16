Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly shares experience of her visit to Maha Kumbh with family; reveals what they forgot there

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is currently taking place in Prayagraj and has captured the attention of millions around the world. Not only are Indians participating, but several international celebrities and prominent figures have also arrived in Prayagraj to experience this once-in-a-lifetime occasion. Recently, actress Rupali Ganguly visited the Maha Kumbh with her husband, Ashwin Verma, and their son, Rudransh. The family took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, enjoying the spiritual gathering together.

Reminiscing her experience at Maha Kumbh, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and expressed how she and her family had a peaceful time at the Maha Kumbh. The actress shared a few candid snaps as she and her family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. In the caption, she even mentioned how they forgot to take good pictures while they took a dip at the Sangam.

Sharing pictures with her husband Ashwin Verma and their son Rudransh, Rupali wrote, "आलौकिक अविस्मरणीय अदभुत सनातन गंगा मैया महाकुंभ MAHAKUMBH शाही स्नान १२-०२-२०२५" She added, "Blessed to have experienced this with the family. We were so mesmerized ki forgot to take the customary pictures during the snan…. These r screen grabs … the faith, the people, the dharm, the power the all encompassing and overwhelming divinity Har Har Gange Har Har Mahadev."

Here are a few glimpses of Rupali Ganguly's experience at Maha Kumbh:

After this experience, Rupali returned to the city on February 13 and was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport. While talking to the paparazzi, the Anupamaa actress informed the paparazzi that she had brought Ganga Jal (holy water) from the Triveni River.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, several Television actors like Shivangi Joshi, Siddharth Nigam, Sourabh Raaj Jain and more visited Mahakumbh to take a dip in the holy water. These actors visited with heir families to experience this social gathering.

At present, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen playing the lead role of Anupamaa in the hit show, Anupamaa.