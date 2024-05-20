Actor Sagar Parekh rose to instant fame after playing the role of Samar in the hit show Anupama. He was a part of the hit show for a brief period but won the hearts of the audience with his performance. After his stint in the show, speculations about him participating in reality shows have been doing rounds. Now, as the buzz about Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in the air, during an interview Sagar was asked whether he has plans to participate.

Sagar Parekh talks about doing Bigg Boss:

In a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Sagar Parekh opened up about his interest in doing Bigg Boss if offered and revealed why it wouldn't be very difficult for him. When asked if he would do it if offered, the actor said, "Why shouldn't I do Bigg Boss? I watched last year's season. I'm not prepared for it. It's going to kill you."

Sagar further revealed how the reality show takes a toll on mental health but he is sorted for that. He explained that he would only know the feeling once he stayed inside the Bigg Boss house for a month. Revealing why it wouldn't be a task for him, Sagar mentioned that he has stayed in a boarding school since childhood so it shouldn't be difficult for him to stay in a locked room and away from the world.

Talking about the pattern of Bigg Boss, the Anupamaa actor shared how it is difficult for him to play mind games and he will bag a chance to test himself. Sagar elaborated, "It is a platform which gives a lot of benefits. Ab toh Bigg Boss ke ghar mein lock hoke hi pata chalega whether I can stay or not for a month or more."

In the same interview, Sagar Parekh talked about how reality shows and platforms like these help boost careers and open options for other shows. He even spoke about feeling pressurized about doing shows and shared how he looks forward to quality characters now.

Speaking about Sagar Parekh's stint in Anupamaa, the actor stepped in as a replacement for Paras Kalnawat in the hit show. He played a pivotal role in the show and starred opposite Nishi Saxena. However, his tenure on the show ended after his character died.

