Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh posts beautiful photo from sets; calls it 'straight from Kabhie Kushi Kabhie Gham'

Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV shows. The show has been topping the TRP charts for a long time. The makers keep on introducing exciting twists in the show. Recently, the show had a major revelation about Malti Devi being Anuj's mother. Anuj did not accept her as his mother. This twist was long-awaited and was quite appreciated. While the viewers were coming to terms with the major twist, the makers teased them with yet another high-voltage drama following Samar's death. Samar took a bullet for Anuj and died. Vanraj and the entire Shah family have been blaming Anuj for Samar's death while Anupamaa has also told Anuj that he reminds her of her dead son. This has left both Anuj and Anupamaa shattered. Amidst high-voltage and intense drama onscreen, the offscreen atmosphere on the sets of the show is quite chill. Actor Sagar Parekh who exited from the show a while ago shared a happy picture with the cast of the show.

Sagar Parekh shares happy memories from the sets of Anupamaa

While Sagar Parekh has exited the show owing to his character's death, the actor shared the last few memories from the sets of the show. Sagar took to Instagram and posted a picture with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) along with the rest of the young boys of the show. The picture has Adhik (Adhik Mehta), Romil (Viraj Kapoor), Paritosh (Ashish Mehrotra) along with Parekh. He captioned the picture as 'Straight out of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.!”

Have a look at the picture:

Samar's character graph in the show

Samar has been one of the most loved characters of the show. He has been Anupamaa's only supporter since the beginning. Actor Paras Kalnawat played the character earlier, however, post his controversial exit from the show, makers roped in Sagar Parekh to play the role. While Sagar fitted the bill as Samar Shah, he also received flak from the audience when his character went from momma's boy to go against her. Sagar made many friends from the Anupamaa set. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly recently wrote a long note appreciating Sagar's acting skills and his personality in real life.

