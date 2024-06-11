Ashlesha Savant is known for her performance in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Anupamaa. Ashlesha and Madalsa Sharma prove that actresses can indeed be friends.

Ashlesha recently dropped a picture with her close friend and co-star Madalsa on her social media handles. The actress remains active on social media and often gives a sneak peek into her life.

Ashlesha Savant shares a heartwarming picture with Madalsa Sharma

A few hours ago, the Anupamaa actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with a heartfelt note, featuring herself and Madalsa Sharma in the frame. In the picture, Ashlesha hugs Madalsa from behind as they pose together.

In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, “Angels around us, angels beside us, angels within us. Angels are watching over you when times are good or stressed. Their wings wrap gently around you, whispering you are loved and blessed.”

The picture is from the sets of Anupamaa. Ashlesha aka Barkha from Anupamaa looked beautiful in a wine-red floral embroidered saree, accessorized with a diamond choker and earrings. While, Madalsa wore a yellow saree, accessorized with pearl jewellery.

As soon as the Kumkum Bhagya actress uploaded the picture, Madalsa aka Kavya of the TV show Anupamaa couldn’t resist reacting to the post. She commented, “Love youuu.”

Fans filled the comment section with admiration and compliments for both actresses. A fan wrote, “Two beauties.” Another fan commented, “So cute.”

About Ashlesha Savant

Ashlesha Savant is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry, having starred in several popular TV shows including Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Anupamaa, among others.

About Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma is best known for playing the role of Kavya Shah in the hit TV show, Anupamaa. She made her debut in the industry with the Telugu film Fitting Master. She has also worked in the Kannada and Tamil film industries. The actress has appeared in Bollywood films like Angel, Samrat & Co, Paisa Ho Paisa and more.

