Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch bump into each other at Delhi airport; PIC

Rupali Ganguly is among the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the entertainment industry. She is presently seen in the top-rated show Anupamaa where she essays the lead character and has been winning the heart of the masses with her exceptional acting skills. Anupamaa is undoubtedly the most loved show and has hooked the attention of the audiences through its unexpected twists and turns. Apart from work, Rupali is known to be a very fun-loving and positive person, who is quite active on social media. Rupali Ganguly recently bumped into her co-star and good friend, Alpana Buch at Delhi airport.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Rupali Ganguly and actress Alpana Buch may have a strained relationship on their show Anupamaa, but they have a great friendship off-screen. The two actresses often make reels together when they are not shooting. The actress also share pictures with each other on social media. As per the recent story of Rupali Ganguly, she shared a happy selfie with Alpana as they caught with each at Delhi airport in the middle of the night. She shared in the story, “The two enthu cutlets met at the Delhi airport woh bhi raat ko 2 baje Love u @alpanabuch19.”