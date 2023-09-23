Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale posts a devotional caption on Radha Ashtami

Anagha Bhosale is popularly known for her show Anupamaa. The actress was a part of the show and played Nandani till she decided to leave the show and follow spirituality. She took her social media handle and announced that she would be leaving showbiz and following spirituality. With the politics within the industry and excruciating shoot schedules, the actress started having stress and this took a toll on her health. Today on the occasion of Radha Ashtami, the actress posted a devotional caption on her social media page.

Anagha Bhosale wishes her fans on Radha Ashtami

The television actress posted a video of a renowned guru and posted a caption of Radha Rani on this auspicious occasion.

Have a look:

Anagha captioned,"Happy Birthday Aai...the only one who loves us unconditionally in infinite amount (Radha Rani)….I hope we all celebrate our eternal mother’s birthday by serving her with lots of love, she never forgets to love us even for a second so let’s try to reciprocate that love back to her by always making her our 1st priority We all love you.."

Some of her fans also reacted to her post. A fan said, "Radha Radha Krishna Krishna ." Another fan stated, "Happy bday hamari payaari radha rani." A fan commented, "Happy radhastami... Happy Birthday Mata Radha, Jai shri Radhe krishna." Lastly, a fan mentioned, "Radharani ki jayyy!."

She made her debut with the show Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao by Rajshri Productions in 2020.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank judge Ghazal Alagh shares adorable birthday moment with hubby Varun Alagh