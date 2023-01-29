Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly brings home a swanky new Mercedes; WATCH

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Speaking about Rupali, the actress has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Not only her acting prowess but he real down-to-earth behavior towards her everyone is also appreciated by her fans. Rupali Ganguly buys a new car:

The Anupamaa actress has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. On January 28, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and shared a video as she purchased a swanky white Mercedes. In the video, recorded in the showroom, we see the actress is accompanied by her husband, Ashwin K Verma, her son Rudransh, her brother Vijay Ganguly and her mother. The showroom had several cutouts of Rupali hung from the ceiling. The Anupamaa actress also cuts a cake and does Pooja as she makes this lavish purchase. Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, Rupali captioned, "GRATITUDE JAI MATADI JAI MAHAKAL. Thank you @ashwinkverma for giving me the courage to dream. @rajan.shahi.543 Thank you for giving me the chance to make my dreams turn into reality. And Thankkkyou Rudransh Verma for being my Biggest blessing and dream come true!!"

Watch Rupali's video here-

As soon as Rupali shared this video on her Instagram account, fans and friends congratulated the actress on her new car. Alpana Buch commented "Are wah", Ronit Boseroy said, "Congratulations on your newest acquisition" Ashlesha Savant wrote, "Congrats", Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi also dropped a comment and wrote, "THU THU THU", Jaswir Kaur, Sayantani Ghosh, Harsh Rajput, Nisha Rawal, and others also congratulated the actress. Along with Mercedes, Rupali is also a proud owner of Mahindra Thar.