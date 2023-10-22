Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly dances her heart out with reel and real life BFF Jaswir Kaur; Watch

TV show Anupamaa has taken a drastic turn. Anupamaa and Vanraj's children Toshu and Pakhi have decided to not give their statements in Samar's death case. Vanraj and Anupamaa lashed out at them for doing the same and are now trying different measures to get justice for Samar. Devika, Anupamaa's college friend has re-entered the show and will be seen helping her in getting evidence against the criminals.

While the onscreen drama is intense, the show's set is quite vibrant with fun, dance, and laughter. Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular role in Anupamaa shared a video with her best friend Jaswir Kaur from the sets of the show.

Rupali Ganguly and Jaswir Kaur's fun dance on Khalasi

Rupali Ganguly and Jaswir Kaur play best friends Anupamaa and Devika in the show. The duo share a similar bond in real life and are often spotted goofing around on the sets. Rupali took to Instagram to share a fun video with Jaswir Kaur wherein the duo grove on the popular Khalasi song which has garba beats and a Navratri feel to it. Towards the end of the video, Jaswir is seen lifting Rupali, as they apparently manage to hear the lyrics 'Godi Lo' (lift in your arms). Rupali wrote in the caption, "Did we hear it right? Don’t miss the End.

Have a look at the video shared by Rupali Ganguly on Instagram

The current track of Anupamaa

In the recent episodes, Toshu announced to the family that he has decided to move to the UK along with Kinjal and Pari. Vanraj lashed out at him for being selfish and thinking only about himself and his core family. Meanwhile, Devika promises to help Vanraj, Anuj, and Anupamaa get justice for Samar. She posed as a food vlogger and met Vinay in his cafe. After befriending him, she aims at getting shreds of evidence in Samar's case. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to expose Sonu Rathod and get justice for Samar.

Anupamaa stars popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashish Mehrotra, Madalsa Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Ashlesha Sawant and Alpana Buch among others.

