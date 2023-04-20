Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has THIS to say about her 'fight' with co-actor Sudhanshu Pandey

Anupamaa is one of the most popular and top-rated shows on Indian Television and has a massive number of viewers. Its engaging storyline has hooked the attention of the viewers, and the makers leave no stone unturned to entertain the masses. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. Speaking about their on-screen relationship, Rupali aka Anupamaa, and Sudhanshu aka Vanraj are often seen at loggerheads in the show. Due to this, there are several reports doing rounds for a long time which claimed a rift between Rupali and Sudhanshu.

Rupali talks about her 'fight' with Sudhanshu:

Now in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Rupali Ganguly finally broke her silence on the reports regarding a rivalry between her and Sudhanshu Pandey. The Anupamaa actress revealed that they work with each other 12-14 hours daily, and they are family now. She further explained that in a family, differences and fights are bound to happen, and it's natural. Rupali shared that they fight a lot with each other but quickly patch up. She said they both are not best friends, but she respects Sudhanshu as an actor, and she loves doing scenes with him.

During the interaction, Sudhanshu Pandey joined Rupali and even he spoke about the rivalry rumors. The Anupamaa actor shared, "When the audience gets to hear things from other mediums, they tend to take things very seriously and believe it. So whenever we are asked about our equation, I always tell people to visit our sets and see how we work together." Sudhanshu further added while working with someone there should be mutual respect. He mentioned that after working for such long hours on set it doesn’t remain a workplace, it becomes an actor's second home."

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

