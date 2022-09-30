Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is an epitome of elegance as she poses in a black printed saree; PICS
Rupali Ganguly is playing the lead role in the top-rated show Anupamaa.
Rupali Ganguly is presently winning hearts with her performance in the top-rated show Anupamaa. The actress essays the main lead and stars opposite Gaurav Khanna. Rupali is connected to her fans and often shares videos and pictures regarding her whereabouts. She often manages to amaze fans by sharing gorgeous pictures in traditional and western attires and her pictures receive tremendous love from fans.
Today, the Anupamaa actress shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a black printed saree and has donned silver jewelry to add more shine to her look. Rupali left her wavy tresses open and flaunts her heart-melting smile as she poses for the pictures. Her fans have taken over the comment section of this post and have penned amazing comments praising her beauty and elegance. One fan called her 'Queen' while the other user wrote 'Goddess'.
Speaking about her character, Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj. The present plot of the show revolves around Toshu's affair and Kinjal moving to the Shah house again with her daughter.
Talking about Rupali's personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.
