Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly looks ravishing as she flaunts her sequined purple saree; See PICS

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. Speaking about Rupali, the actress has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Not only her acting prowess but he real down-to-earth behavior towards her everyone is also appreciated by her fans. Not only her talent but her amazing sartorial choices have also been the talk of the town for a while now.

Today, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and shared several pictures in a gorgeous outfit. In these photos, the actress is seen posing in a stylish sequined purple saree and looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses for the camera. The Anupamaa actress chose minimal jewelry for her outfit and looks extremely beautiful. Sharing these photos, Rupali captioned, "No better OOTD than six yards of sheer elegance." While fans showered love on her in the comment section, her co-stars also praised the actress. Jaswir Kaur wrote, "So pretty" whereas Sagar Parekh wrote, "Sexy."

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple is proud parents to a son Rudransh.

Rupali Ganguly's professional front:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

About Anupamaa:

Rupali has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.