Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly recalls fond memories with late actor Nitesh Pandey on Friendship day

Rupali Ganguly is among the most talented and popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been winning hearts with her performance in the hit show Anupamaa. The actress has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and enjoys a massive fan following. Today on Friendship Day, Rupali wished her close ones on this special occasion. However, the actress got emotional as she shared a fond memory with her close friend and late actor Niotesh Pandey. Nitesh was a part of Anupamaa and played a pivotal role.

Rupali Ganguly recalls fond memories with Nitesh Pandey:

A few hours ago, Rupali Ganguly shared a small clip of a scene from Anupamaa on her Instagram story. In this clip, we see the late actor Nitesh Pandey with Jaswir Kaur, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Sharing this video, Rupali penned a heart-wrenching note as she remembered her friend. She wrote, "I'm legit crying seeing this .....We had so much fun shooting this... I couldn't stop laughing seeing u Nitesh ....Can't still believe ur gone .... Miss u so so so much my precious friend."

About Nitesh Pandey's demise:

Anupamaa fame Nitesh Pandey passed away on Tuesday, May 23 at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest. His brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news while talking to a portal. The news of his demise has shocked his friends and family. Revealing her last meeting with Nitesh, Rupali Ganguly had earlier shared, "Even when he came to Anupamaa, it felt as if you have your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film's get-together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake (you wait I'll take reverse and come), and I said no no ghar jaa agale hafte milte hai (go home we'll meet next week). Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko (three weeks passed by to that conversation) and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this!" Nitesh was shooting in Igatpuri when he suffered a cardiac arrest and left for his heavenly abode.

