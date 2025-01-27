Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly remembers father Anil Ganguly on his birth anniversary; recalls struggles he faced: WATCH

Ever since Anupamaa premiered, Rupali Ganguly has been riding high on success. While the actress is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry, her father, renowned filmmaker Anil Ganguly, was also a big name in the film fraternity. January 26 marked Anil Ganguly's birth anniversary, and the actress shared a heartfelt social media note on this special day in his memory. Rupali even posted a fan-edit video in which she can be seen talking about her father's struggles.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Rupali Ganguly uploaded a fan edit video consisting of pictures of her father and a few clips where she is talking about him. Sharing this video, she wrote, "“Hum yahan paise kamane ke liye nahi karm kamane aaye hai" My Hero... My Guru... My Pappa... Not a day goes by when we don’t get signs that you are watching over us."

The caption further read, "Every good that happens is a result of your life lessons and your blessings... thank u for being that father who did not cushion his kids instead pushed them to break the norms , struggle and realize their potential… every life we want you as our father because there cannot be any love like yours... Happy Birthday Pappa... Proud to be your child..."

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video remembering her father here-

After this video was uploaded, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi also remembered the late filmmaker. In the comment section of this post, Shahi wrote, "Anil sir, his films like tapasya shaheb he was and will be my motivation as Anupamaa has same texture as Anil sir films naman and gratitude to Anil sir."

In this fan edit video, a clip of Rupali Ganguly's interview with Pinkvilla can also be seen. Here she recalled how her father struggled a lot. She shared, "He ran away from Kolkata, came to Mumbai, stayed in the footpath."

At present, Rupali Ganguly is ruling the hearts of the audience with her performance in the hit show, Anupamaa. It has been more than four years since the actress became a part of the show and continues to impress viewers every day with her mind-blowing performance. Before Anupamaa, the actress proved her acting prowess in several other shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and more.

