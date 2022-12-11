Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shares PIC with son; Says 'I m a super proud Mommy'

TV actress Rupali Ganguly is quite a popular household name nowadays as she won the viewers hearts with her exceptional performance in the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Currently, the show is the most loved in the country and has a huge fan following. The actress is quite a star on social media as well as she keeps her fans updated with her life. Besides being a top-class actress, Rupali is a ‘super proud mommy’ as she shared a picture with her son. Rupali praises her son

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali shared a series of pictures with her son Reyansh and her entire family. Along with the pictures, she also penned a heartwarming note while praising her son who did exceptionally well in his karate tournament despite being physically unwell. Her note read as, “I m a super proud Mommy THU THU THU What was important was not that he won three medals in all the three events at the Shotokan karate tournament but the fact that despite unbearable stomach pain, when we insisted on taking him to the hospital he refused and stayed back for the fight !!And yes the family came to cheer the little fighter. Thank u Ridhesh for being such a fantastic teacher ” Check out the post here

About Rupali Recently in a conversation, Rupali shared that she is glad to be a part of Anupamaa as the track is meant to motivate the people. For the unversed, the show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content. However, on the work front, the actress is currently acing her role in the titular show Anupamaa. Earlier, she was a part of shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Sanjivani, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and many more.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's expressions and dance moves are to watch out for in this VIDEO