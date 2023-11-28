Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly visits Vaishno Devi temple for annual pilgrimage

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has embarked on her annual visit to Vaishno Devi temple. The actress took to social media to share pictures and videos from her pilgrimage. She is accompanied by a few friends of hers who take part in this annual journey with the actress every year.

Rupali Ganguly seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi

Yesterday morning, Rupali Ganguly uploaded a picture of her from a flight. The destination was not revealed to her fans at the time. Later, after landing in Jammu, she shared a picture with her friends, and wrote, “The annual Matarani gang. One missing.” In the picture, the actress sported no make-up look, and wore a pink suit.

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s social media stories here:

The actress also uploaded many other posts to share glimpses of her journey. Devotees usually undertake the climb to Vaishno Devi at night and visit the temple in the morning. The Anuupamaa actress uploaded a video last night that shows her walking past the souvenir shops and she wrote in the caption, “Jai Mata Di.”

In her next post, she shared a picture of well-lit Katra town as seen from the top. She can be heard saying in the background, “I am almost at Adhkuari, walking slow but steady.”

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi. Devotees have to reach Katra to undertake the pilgrimage. It is located almost 40 km away from Jammu.

Check out screenshots from Rupali Ganguly’s video here:

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly visits Vaishno Devi every year to seek Matarani’s blessings. Last year, she visited the temple in December.

On the work front, the actress is currently winning hearts with her performance in the lead role as Anupamaa in the TV serial, Anupamaa. The television drama is immensely popular among viewers of all ages. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, among others.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 10 p.m.

