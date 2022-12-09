Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's expressions and dance moves are to watch out for in this VIDEO

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who is ruling the TV industry is quite a star on social media as well. Besides making a strong presence in her present show, the actress is also very active on Instagram and often share fun videos with her family and co-stars. Well she has a massive number of viewers and therefore she keeps her fans updated with her life. Recently, the actress shared a fun dance video where she was grooving to the retro song ‘Hai Apna Dil To Awara.’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali shared the dance video where she was seen wearing a pink Anarkali suit and her hair looked perfect. Her killer expressions and attractive dance moves was enough to make our day. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Some songs which truly are timeless, this is one such which has my heart!” It was a delight to watch her dance after such a long time. As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Rupali talks about her show

Recently in a conversation, Rupali was seen talking about her titular show Anupamaa and said that she is fortunate to be a part of the show. Rupali further shared that her current track is meant to motivate people. For the unversed, the show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content.

About Rupali

On the professional front, Rupali became a household name with shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Sanjivani, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and many more. Currently, she is acing her role in the titular show Anupamaa. Talking about Rupali's personal life, the actress is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents to son, Reyansh.