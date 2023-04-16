Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's stylish PICS prove she's a queen of gorgeous contemporary outfits

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly is a powerhouse of talent and fashion and there are no second thoughts about it! Be it her exceptional acting chops in Anupamaa or her stunning fashion sense that she flaunts on social media, Rupali often impresses her fans with it. The diva has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and regularly shares posts regarding her personal and professional life. A few hours ago, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle and shared a few gorgeous snaps.

Rupali Ganguly's new PICS:

Rupali's ardent fans know that the actress has a special corner for fusion outfits, and she often flaunts it on social media. She always takes the fashion bars high with her fashion sense and leaves no stone unturned to impress the fashion police with her gorgeous looks. And this time too the Anupamaa actress has flaunted her love for contemporary outfits. In these new snaps, Rupali is seen wearing a dark pink collar neckline kurta and paired it with purple palazzo pants.

This color combination looks perfect, but what elevates her look here is the pretty printed jacket that she layered on her outfit. Rupali style her hair into a messy braid wore gorgeous earrings, and donned white striped flip-flops that suits her outfit perfectly. Sharing these snaps, the diva captioned, "Saturday night posting dancing pictures while chilling on the couch Happy weekend and Shubho Noboborsho." As usual, fans and friends have dropped amazing comments on Rupali's photos.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Rupali Ganguly's work:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

