Anupamaa: Adhik and Pakhi forget their IDs at the reception; Anupama fails to notice them
Adhik and Pakhi forget their IDs at the reception; Anupama fails to notice them
Baa confesses to Anupama that Barkha mocked her for oiling her hair and Anupama asks her to take it in a fun way since even she criticised Barkha a lot. The men worry about the mess they have created and wonder how do women do these tasks. Baa tells Anupama that she worries about Pakhi misusing her freedom as she can fool Vanraj and do things she feels compelled to do but mothers and grandmothers usually have an eye for everything.
Anupama agrees with her. The women have a pool party and on the other hand, Adhik and Pakhi have a drink together. Anuj asks Vanraj to sing and Vanraj starts singing. The women decide to play truth or dare. Anupama goes to the reception and calls Pakhi to ask her when will she return. Pakhi informs her she’ll return back after her project and cuts the call. Adhik realises that he left their IDs in the reception and decides to take them while leaving.
Anupama decides to call Anuj and asks him what was he doing and he romantically tells that he was thinking about her but wasn’t feeling lonely as her memories are always there with him. She smiles and asks if he did anything else as well. He mentions that they cooked and had a party. She declares that the women enjoyed more and he states how one realises the value of their loved ones when they’re not near them. A staff member gives Adhik and Pakhi’s ID to the receptionist but it falls down. Anupama picks it and gives it to him but fails to notice the name. Kavya comes and snatches the phone to talk to Vanraj. She talks to Vanraj, but Anupama and Anuj taunt her. They both leave from reception after the call.
Also read: Anupama worries about Pakhi; Latter goes to the same resort with Adhik