Anupamaa: Adhik and Pakhi forget their IDs at the reception; Anupama fails to notice them

Baa confesses to Anupama that Barkha mocked her for oiling her hair and Anupama asks her to take it in a fun way since even she criticised Barkha a lot. The men worry about the mess they have created and wonder how do women do these tasks. Baa tells Anupama that she worries about Pakhi misusing her freedom as she can fool Vanraj and do things she feels compelled to do but mothers and grandmothers usually have an eye for everything.



Anupama agrees with her. The women have a pool party and on the other hand, Adhik and Pakhi have a drink together. Anuj asks Vanraj to sing and Vanraj starts singing. The women decide to play truth or dare. Anupama goes to the reception and calls Pakhi to ask her when will she return. Pakhi informs her she’ll return back after her project and cuts the call. Adhik realises that he left their IDs in the reception and decides to take them while leaving.