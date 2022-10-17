Anupamaa: Adhik and Pakhi get caught; Anupama furious at them

After discovering Pakhi and Adhik are at the same hotel, Anupama asks Dolly to take Anu and Pari to the pool and Dolly does the same. Anupama drags Pakhi aside but Adhik tries to talk, so Anupama yells at him to shut up. Baa yells at them and questions why were they sharing a room. Kinjal asks Pakhi why she lied about being with her friend and is hanging out with Adhik in the resort.

Baa accuses Adhik of manipulating Pakhi. Barkha states that Pakhi isn’t a kid and she’s aware of what decision she took so she’s also at fault. Pakhi tells she’s an adult so she’s allowed to make her own decisions to which Anupama questions why’s she not earning for herself then but instead asking Vanraj for all the money for her party, mobile recharge, etc.

