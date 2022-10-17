Anupamaa: Adhik and Pakhi get caught; Anupama furious at them
After discovering Pakhi and Adhik are at the same hotel, Anupama asks Dolly to take Anu and Pari to the pool and Dolly does the same. Anupama drags Pakhi aside but Adhik tries to talk, so Anupama yells at him to shut up. Baa yells at them and questions why were they sharing a room. Kinjal asks Pakhi why she lied about being with her friend and is hanging out with Adhik in the resort.
Baa accuses Adhik of manipulating Pakhi. Barkha states that Pakhi isn’t a kid and she’s aware of what decision she took so she’s also at fault. Pakhi tells she’s an adult so she’s allowed to make her own decisions to which Anupama questions why’s she not earning for herself then but instead asking Vanraj for all the money for her party, mobile recharge, etc.
She tells Pakhi to act like an adult also and be responsible for her action. Pakhi asks them all not to be old fashioned and holds Adhik’s hand and tells that she loves him and wants to marry him. Anupama states that they all should go back home and Baa decides to call Vanraj. Kavya and Pakhi ask Baa to stop as Vanraj might get angry at home. Anupama stops Baa. Barkha leaves with Adhik, and on the other hand, Anuj, GK and Ankush also leave the Shah house. Baa cries and Anupama consoles her. Vanraj informs Bapuji that Adhik might not be a bad person and they talk about how much fun they had. Pakhi asks Anupama to control Vanraj’s anger and save her from it. Anupama tells she will face it because of what she did. Pakhi declares that she did nothing wrong.
