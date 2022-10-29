Anupamaa: Adhik and Pakhi marry each other without the elders’ consent

Anupama goes and knocks on the door and tries convincing her to come out and enjoy the festival with the family but because she gets no response, she calls Pakhi only to find her phone not reachable. She panics and informs everyone that Pakhi isn’t opening the door. Baa fears that Pakhi did something to harm herself. But, Pakhi and Adhik walk into the house and everyone gets shocked seeing them with garlands around their neck.

After the Lakshmi Pooja, Vanraj feels bad as Pakhi isn’t a part of the celebration as she used to be the one who was always excited about Diwali. The Kapadias enter the Shah’s house and Anupama tells them that Adhik didn’t come. Anu wishes them all a happy Diwali and gifts them a greeting card she made. Baa informs Anupama about how Pakhi never left her room since the morning.

Adhik apologises for marrying without their consent and blessings but they knew they wouldn’t agree. Pakhi declares that they decided to marry because they know it would end up in drama, anger and speech; they knew their family was just buying time so they ended up marrying and no one can separate them. Bapuji yells at them and Vanraj has a breakdown. Kavya consoles him, while Baa also cries yelling at them. Anupama questions Pakhi if she couldn’t spare one more day of festivity for the happiness of the family and asks Adhik if this is what he wanted to do after pleading with Anuj for the marriage. Anupama declares Pakhi as a selfish child who never learns from her mistakes. Pakhi says they would’ve refused the marriage. Anupama states that then she should’ve convinced her family as both families will be involved in the marriage and she could’ve kept the happiness and harmony of them all when she got married with consent. She yells at Pakhi and asks her to do whatever she wants to and walks away.

Also read: Vanraj decides to send Pakhi to another city