Anupamaa: Adhik and Pakhi wish to marry each other
Pakhi cries and tells Anupama that she didn’t do anything wrong. Baa taunts by saying that Anupama will now believe whatever her daughter will say. Pakhi insists that she loves Adhik. Baa states that she’s doing all the post-marriage rituals before itself. Pakhi states that she has done nothing wrong with him.
Anupama asks Pakhi why is she thinking of marriage when she’s only 20 and still needs to focus on her career. Kavya agrees with Anupama and Baa is adamant about not making Adhik her grandson-in-law. Pakhi also is adamant about only marrying Adhik. Kinjal agrees with Kavya and Anupama and asks her to focus on her studies. Pakhi comments that even she eloped with Toshu.
Kinjal tells she was done with her education so she shouldn’t compare herself with her. Anupama tells that they will talk about this later when they all get back home and walks away. She goes and cries to Rakhi about how Pakhi isn’t understanding her mistakes and is not even ready to understand the parents' perspective. Rakhi also shares that she used to fear Kinjal’s affairs when she was in her college days. Barkha and Adhik reach the Kapadia house and Anuj questions them about why are they back so early. Barkha says that they caught Adhik and Pakhi in the same room at the resort. Ankush and Anuj are shocked. Adhik states that he will marry Pakhi no matter what. Vanraj questions the ladies about how Pakhi is with them. Kinjal mentions that they met her on the way. Rakhi leaves with Kinjal and Arya. Baa gets tensed and faints. Everyone rushes at her. Ankush holds Adhik’s collar. Anuj calms Ankush down and questions Adhik. The doctor checks Baa. Bapuji asks what happened to Baa and worries about her. Vanraj asks Samar to stay with Baa and leaves.
