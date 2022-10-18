Anupamaa: Adhik and Pakhi wish to marry each other

Pakhi cries and tells Anupama that she didn’t do anything wrong. Baa taunts by saying that Anupama will now believe whatever her daughter will say. Pakhi insists that she loves Adhik. Baa states that she’s doing all the post-marriage rituals before itself. Pakhi states that she has done nothing wrong with him.

Anupama asks Pakhi why is she thinking of marriage when she’s only 20 and still needs to focus on her career. Kavya agrees with Anupama and Baa is adamant about not making Adhik her grandson-in-law. Pakhi also is adamant about only marrying Adhik. Kinjal agrees with Kavya and Anupama and asks her to focus on her studies. Pakhi comments that even she eloped with Toshu.