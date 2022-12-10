Anupamaa: Adhik yells at Pakhi; Vanraj confronts him

Baa warns Samar to go ahead and marry whoever she chooses. He questions why’s she behind his marriage. Pakhi asks them if their drama never stops and Toshu asks her to stop meddling in every matter. Kavya agrees. Samar decides to leave for the dance academy. Adhik calls Pakhi and she picks it up but the phone falls down and the speaker turns on. Adhik yells at her for leaving the dishes unwashed and tells the entire house is filled with rats and because of that his important file got spoiled. He tells her that he handles her tantrums because he loves her but questions why did she even marry him if she wants to stay with her parents and not help him with anything.

Everyone gets shocked listening to this and Vanraj gets angry at Adhik for talking to Pakhi in a rude tone. Adhik calls Anupama and cries silently. She gets concerned as he cuts the call abruptly. Vanraj storms off to Adhik’s house but Bapuji stops and says it’s Pakhi’s mistake. Kinjal and Kavya also agree. Pakhi states that it’s Anupama’s mistake as she’s provoking Adhik against her. Vanraj refuses to stay back and decides to confront Adhik and knocks on his door. Anupama asks Anuj to not take a lot of pressure as even she’ll help him. They both get romantic.

Vanraj yells at Adhik

Vanraj yells at Adhik but the latter points out that Pakhi doesn’t go to college and neither does she work so he’s tired of doing everything alone. Vanraj asks if he didn’t know what he was getting himself into. Adhik says responsibilities change people and even he changed and is trying to work harder but Pakhi isn’t even trying. Vanraj agrees. Pakhi gets angry. Adhik tells Vanraj that efforts should be equally put. Vanraj asks him not to talk to Pakhi rudely. Adhik says he didn’t want to involve them as it’s a husband-wife issue. Kavya asks her to take care of the situation. Toshu hopes the situation doesn’t get exaggerated.



