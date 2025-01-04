Anupamaa: After being embroiled in controversy over exits of co-actors, is Rupali Ganguly quitting? Here's what we know

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupmaa is among the top-rated shows on Indian Television screens. On January 3, 2024, reports surfaced on the internet which claimed that Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in Anupamaa, is set to exit from Rajan Shahi's produced show. However, a new report (published on January 4) claims that these rumors hold no truth.

According to Latestly, the reports about Rupali Ganguly taking an exit from Anupamaa are not true. The portal spoke to the publicist of Rajan Shahi's production house Directors Kut Production, who confirmed that Rupali is not quitting Anupamaa. The publicist claimed that the reports of the actress exiting the show were "false and baseless."

On January 3, Times Now reported that Rupali Ganguly will be taking an exit from Anupamaa. Rupali was roped in to essay the lead role in the show when the show premiered in 2020. Recently, the makers introduced a 15-year leap and now the storyline revolves around Anupama's daughter, Rahi. Shivam Khajuria and Adrija Roy are seen playing the pivotal role in Anupmaa.

In recent times, Anupamaa has been embroiled in controversies a lot of times due to the actors leaving the show midway and indirectly accusing Rupali Ganguly for their departure. Some actors had confessed to having a tiff with the lead actress on set.

Advertisement

However, in an interview with ABP news, Rupali strongly denied all the allegations made against her. The lead actress clarified that she has no influence on Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi and the channel's decisions.

A week ago, Anupamaa was in the headlines as Alisha Parveen was ousted from the show overnight without any prior notice and Adrija Roy was roped in to play the lead role. At present, Adrija stars opposite Shivam Khajuria, who is seen playing Prem. Rahi and Prem's love story has just begun, and the viewers will soon see their romance.

The show has also been making headlines for a while now as it has lost its first spot on TRP chart. Anupamaa, which used to be the top-rated show is now out of the top 3 shows. In the latest TRP report, the show has secured fourth spot with 2.3 ratings.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on Alisha Parveen's ousting from Anupamaa; says 'I have always prioritized...'