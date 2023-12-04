Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si INTEGRATION: Anupamaa's advice clears Vandana's confusion

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has been entertaining the viewers for a long time and now the show is marching towards the most awaited twist in the show. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kunal and Vandana's wedding sequence and looks like, it will soon happen in the show.

For an exciting scene in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Anupamaa will be seen making a special appearance in the show.

Anupamaa's advice to Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

It is a known fact that Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Anupamaa are produced under the same banner, Director's Kut Production. For an interesting scene, the makers have planned an integration of both shows. Vandana visits a temple and confesses being confused about marrying Kunal because of Tara. Anupamaa meets Vandana in the temple wherein she asks Vandu about the reason behind her stress.

Vandana tells her about her confusion and Anupamaa advises her to not think about society while making any decision as society will always have something or the other to comment. When Vandana continues to be in two minds, Anupamaa asks her to put her hand on her heart and listen to what her heart has to say. Vandana and Anupamaa simultaneously say "Tara". This clears Vandana's confusion.

Have a look at the integration video of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Anupamaa

The current track of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

After facing betrayal from her sister Mrunal and her husband, Vandana was completely heartbroken. However, she formed a connection with Tara and started to smile again. Sonia, Kunal's wife is trying hard to get Tara's custody. To retain Tara, Kunal, and Vandana are contemplating getting married. However, Vandana is confused about the same as her first marriage wasn't successful and she doesn't want to let down Tara.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars popular faces like Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik, Karan Veer Mehra, Leena Jumani, and Vishal Nayak among others.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is set for an exciting twist with a probable leap. The show stars actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Muskan Bamne, and Adhik Mehta among others.

