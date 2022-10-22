Anupamaa: Anuj advices Vanraj to let Pakhi and Adhik marry
Anupama asks the Shahs to listen to Anuj’s opinion as well as she is sure he must’ve said after thinking a lot. Anuj says he didn’t mean to be a father figure for Pakhi and to take over Vanraj’s position, but he just told what he thought was right. Vanraj tells it doesn’t matter because he isn’t Pakhi or Adhik’s father. Anupama states that Anuj is only expressing his point of view.
Vanraj says he can’t make any decisions for them though and warns him not to talk about Adhik in his house at all. Bapuji reminds Vanraj that everyone is related to this matter in some way or the other. Anuj states that he knows Vanraj is Pakhi’s father but even he fell in love around Adhik’s age itself so he knows how it feels but he’s also worried that Pakhi and Adhik might retaliate and take a step that won’t be good for anyone.
He says that Pakhi and Adhik are serious about their relationship and want to get married, so they can get married at the right time as he’s not forcing anything to happen right now. Kavya and Bapuji also agree with him. Vanraj tells he feels like Anuj is right but even he is right so he doesn’t know what to think at all. Anupama tells them they’ll inform Pakhi about this and ask for some time so they can think about this calmly. Anuj and Anupama leave and Anuj informs her in the car that Barkha, Ankush and Adhik are plotting against Pakhi and her. Anupama gets shocked. Vanraj enters Pakhi’s room and informs her about what he and Anupama decided and asks her not to meet Adhik until they meet his parents. She agrees but declares that she is in love with him. Anuj tells Adhik that they decided to sit and talk later. Barkha decides not to let the marriage take place. The next day Anupama starts Diwali arrangements.
