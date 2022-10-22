Anupamaa: Anuj advices Vanraj to let Pakhi and Adhik marry

Anupama asks the Shahs to listen to Anuj’s opinion as well as she is sure he must’ve said after thinking a lot. Anuj says he didn’t mean to be a father figure for Pakhi and to take over Vanraj’s position, but he just told what he thought was right. Vanraj tells it doesn’t matter because he isn’t Pakhi or Adhik’s father. Anupama states that Anuj is only expressing his point of view.

Vanraj says he can’t make any decisions for them though and warns him not to talk about Adhik in his house at all. Bapuji reminds Vanraj that everyone is related to this matter in some way or the other. Anuj states that he knows Vanraj is Pakhi’s father but even he fell in love around Adhik’s age itself so he knows how it feels but he’s also worried that Pakhi and Adhik might retaliate and take a step that won’t be good for anyone.