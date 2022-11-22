Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama become unconscious while trying to save Dimpy and Nimrit

Dimpy and Anupama reach the dhaba and a goon clicks a photo of Dimpy. Dimpy notices the goon taking her photo. Anupama asks him to delete it as he doesn’t have her consent for the photo. She threatens him to delete it when he doesn’t do it. He gets angry and goes to abuse her but Anupama calls Anuj . He reaches quickly with Nimrit and fights with the goon for misbehaving with them. Dimpy also scolds him for misbehaving with women and then Anuj offers to drop Dimpy and Nimrit to a safer place and they discuss how boys like these encourage harassment.

Nimrit and Dimpy thank them for their help and tell them both how they already feel attached to them. Anupama tells them the place doesn't look safe and it looks like the goons will trouble them again so they will drop them somewhere safe. Dimpy and Nimrit assure them they will go to a bus stop before the goons come. Anupama gifts Dimpy a handmade hair clip. They leave telling them to take care.

Anuj and Anupama become unconscious

Anupama feels nauseous so she gets out of the car and pukes. The goons spot Nimrit and Dimpy. Anupama tells Anuj that she’s feeling anxious. Surprisingly, she finds Dimpy's charger and they decide to go back to give it to her. The goons catch Dimpy and beat Nimrit up. They try to molest Dimpy. Anuj and Anupama come back and beat the goons. Nimrit falls unconscious. A goon hits Anupama and Anuj on the head and they fall unconscious. The goons take Dimpy and drive off in their jeep. Anupama gains consciousness and tries to get up.

Malai read: Anuj and Anupama meet with an accident