Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama fulfil their college romance; Vanraj furious at Anupama for ignoring him
Anuj and Anupama fulfil their college romance; Vanraj furious at Anupama for ignoring him
The professor gives them all homework and Anupama seeks permission from the professor and leaves to attend Vanraj’s call. She asks him why’s he calling her as she’s busy in class. He questions who will take care of Pakhi then. She tells him to take care of her as she does not want anyone disturbing her during classes.
He yells at her to shut up and Anupama tells him she’s aware Pakhi would have done some drama but she can’t guide Pakhi after her everyday drama and asks him to take care of whatever happened and returns back to class. Baa blames Anuoama for Pakhi’s behaviour. Bapuji says Anupama deserves her own time to study. Vanraj gets angry at him for supporting Anupama. Anuj waits for Anupama and she throws a love letter at him.
He gets excited seeing the letter. Adhik confronts Barkha for provoking the Shahs against him and questions her if she doesn’t understand his love at all. She states that there’s nothing called love. Anuj thinks he will fulfil his college romance dreams. He sends her a shayari and she blushes reading it. She finds a heart-shaped roti in her box and her friends tease her and she blushes. Vanraj calls Anupama but she doesn’t pick up so he panics. Kavya asks him to stop disturbing her. Anupama thanks Anuj for waiting for her and they go back to the house where Anu reads a poem to Anupama. Barkha wonders if Vanraj didn’t call Anupama and tell her about Pakhi. Baa calls Anupama and yells at her to come home. Anuj asks her to go.