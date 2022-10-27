Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama fulfil their college romance; Vanraj furious at Anupama for ignoring him

The professor gives them all homework and Anupama seeks permission from the professor and leaves to attend Vanraj’s call. She asks him why’s he calling her as she’s busy in class. He questions who will take care of Pakhi then. She tells him to take care of her as she does not want anyone disturbing her during classes.

He yells at her to shut up and Anupama tells him she’s aware Pakhi would have done some drama but she can’t guide Pakhi after her everyday drama and asks him to take care of whatever happened and returns back to class. Baa blames Anuoama for Pakhi’s behaviour. Bapuji says Anupama deserves her own time to study. Vanraj gets angry at him for supporting Anupama. Anuj waits for Anupama and she throws a love letter at him.