Anupamaa: Anuj draws a line between them and Shahs

Baa feels relieved that Anupama helped Pakhi and took in charge of all the responsibilities and made it easier for them. Pakhi says that there will be no need of that in the future as she promises to be a good person and will help in the household chores. She also assures them that she’ll go to college and try to lead a better life. Toshu believes in her.

Barkha gets angry and says this isn’t the way everything will work out as she was wrong sometime back and now she wants to change things like instant noodles. Vanraj questions her what else does she expect. Anuj says that whatever happened between Pakhi and Adhik was a big fight and even if Adhik agreed to give another chance he still hasn’t forgiven her.

Anuj asks Anupama to draw a line between Shahs and her family

He tells Pakhi that it’s easy to say she’ll reform herself but it takes time. Vanraj asks him to stop exaggerating the issue. Adhik tells Pakhi that they won’t be staying together and she gets shocked. Anuj informs her that change within themselves take time and both need some time to figure everything out. Adhik says that they both have flaws, that they need to work on so they need some time apart. Anuj points out that this is just a cooling off period and not the end of their relationship. He also mentions that they can’t expect Anupama to be there for their service all the time. Vanraj says that if Anupama doesn’t want to fulfil her responsibility then they will do it and says that his wife can stay away from this. Anuj says that’s wonderful and leaves with his wife. He explains to Anupama that it’s necessary to draw a line as there isn’t a single memory of him, Anu and her and that boundaries are needed for their family’s mental peace.



