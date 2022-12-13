Anupamaa: Anuj gives a reality check to Anupama

Anuj asks Pakhi if she really wants to make a fool out of her marriage and herself by creating this drama unnecessarily. She says no. He suggests her to clear things out before they get worse and she agrees. She goes back home but gets angry at Adhik yet again when she sees him conversing with Dimple. Anupama goes to her dance academy and gets a call but Vanraj barges in and tells her that Anuj met Pakhi. Anupama questions what’s wrong with that as even they both are related. Vanraj tells that Anuj didn’t meet her as a friend but met her as Adhik’s uncle.

He states that Anuj shouldn’t be involved in his daughter’s life and points out that he isn’t Pakhi’s father. He yells at her and leaves. Anupama eats chocolates anxiously and goes back home and Anuj asks her why’s she upset. She asks why did he go to talk to Pakhi. Anuj says even he’s related to her and since it was a lot on their plate, he wanted to talk to her. She points out how Vanraj didn’t take it in a good way. He says she should lecture him then and tells that he did it so that her responsibilities are lessened. Anupama states that Pakhi is her responsibility. He feels bad and asks since when did they start differentiating like this.

Anuj snaps at Anupama

Anupama says that they divide all work equally but Pakhi’s responsibility is solely hers. Anuj tells that she can’t see how he’s trying to save her from the Shahs’ problems and asks her to stay away from their problems. He tells that he was just trying to make it easy for her and she should accept that she is just a human and not a God who can handle everything by herself. Anupama tells she will ask if she needs help and states Pakhi is stubborn but she’s handling things. Anuj questions why didn’t she fill Anu’s school form then and tells she forgot that she has a family and life of her own.

